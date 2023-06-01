Watch 1920 - Horrors of the Heart Trailer: Avika Gor’s horrifying film debut | YouTube Screenshot

‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Avika Gor, as the aggrieved daughter, is on a mission to avenge her parents in Krishna Bhatt's ‘1920 - Horrors of the Heart’. The film unleashes psychological terror with evil characters and a perceptible malevolent atmosphere. The trailer for the same was released on Thursday at 19:20 pm.

Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit present the spine-chilling film - a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Dr Raj Kishor Khaware. Krishna Bhatt debuts as a director. The film will release on June 23, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

Mahesh Bhatt said, “Vikram Bhatt has been the king of horror as a genre. I can see Krishna take the baton ahead of her father as a talented director with a sensitive and nuanced understanding of the genre. I wish Krishna great luck in her new journey as a director.”

Anand Pandit stated, “(Mahesh) Bhatt sab always brings a new twist to a story, and he has done so beautifully with 1920 – horrors of the heart. Debutant director Krishna Bhatt has added a more youthful style to the film and has learned well from the master of horror space himself – Vikram Bhatt. As a result, the film is guaranteed to bring chills to Horror enthusiasts.”

Krishna said, "Mahesh (Bhatt) uncle helms our company, and when he wrote 1920 after the covid days, I worked closely with him. The experience of being under his guidance is surreal. He makes you go inside your mind and tap into your feelings, which you didn’t know you possessed. I learned tremendously from him. The years spent on my father’s set have given me a solid grounding in many facets of filmmaking. I hope to do justice to a genre he is the ace of.”

On his daughter’s debut, Vikram Bhatt said, “It’s a heartfelt moment for me to see my young daughter’s film on the verge of a theatrical release. Krishna has been assisting me since I directed Haunted; she has seriously assisted on sets for the last couple of years. She was completely in control of the sets and had a lot of clarity on how she wanted a scene to unfold or the music she wanted for her story. I want to thank Anand Pandit for giving the film an excellent release.”

Avika Gor admitted to being a horror genre fan and stated, "I enjoy watching Horror and was keen to work with Bhatts in the genre as no one understands it better than them. Bhatts also have great music in their films. It truly is an honour to work in a film written by Mahesh, produced by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Krishna Bhatt."