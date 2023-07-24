Jailer Audio Launch: Passes For Rajinikanth's Mega Event In Chennai Sold Out In 15 Seconds!

Megastar Rajinikanth is all set to return to the silver screens with his next, titled 'Jailer', and it has been creating immense buzz and anticipation among fans ever since it was first announced. And to add to the hype, the makers are now set to host a grand audio launch for the film in Chennai on July 28, Friday.

A few days ago, the chartbuster 'Kaavaalaa', starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, was released by the makers as the "first update" of Jailer, and within no time, it went viral on social media.

And now, with the buzz of the audio launch, fans of the megastar cannot wait for the film to finally hit the cinemas.

Jailer passes sold out in 15 seconds

The audio launch of 'Jailer' has been organised on a grand scale in Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28.

The star-studded event will be attended by some of the biggest names, including Rajinikanth himself, along with Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan.

The ticket window for the event was opened by the makers on Monday and it came as a shocker when they announced that all the passes of the audio launch got sold out in just 15 seconds!

"All the passes have been claimed in just 15 seconds," the makers tweeted with a fire emoticon.

About Jailer

'Jailer', which is Rajinikanth's 169th film, has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film went on floors in August last year, and the music for 'Jailer' has been composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander.

Several unconfirmed reports claimed that Rajinikanth was spotted shooting at a police station for some important scenes.

'Jailer' is set to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023, and it will clash with Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar'.

