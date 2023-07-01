Rajinikanth Visits Annamalaiyar Temple In Tamil Nadu

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023

South superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to the revered Annamalaiyar temple in Tamil Nadu on Saturday

Twitter

He was shooting nearby for his upcoming film 'Lal Salaam'

Twitter

Rajinikanth wore a simple t-shirt and dhoti as he visited the temple

Twitter

He sought blessings for his family and his upcoming projects

Twitter

The crowd at the temple went berserk as they saw Rajinikanth inside the premises

Twitter

The superstar was seen making a quick exit after seeking blessings from the Lord

Twitter

Meanwhile, Lal Salaam will feature Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar

Twitter

The film is extra special for him as it is being directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

Parineeti Chopra Visits Golden Temple With Raghav Chadha: 'With Him By My Side...'
Find out More