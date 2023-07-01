Rajinikanth Visits Annamalaiyar Temple In Tamil Nadu

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
South superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to the revered Annamalaiyar temple in Tamil Nadu on Saturday
He was shooting nearby for his upcoming film 'Lal Salaam'
Rajinikanth wore a simple t-shirt and dhoti as he visited the temple
He sought blessings for his family and his upcoming projects
The crowd at the temple went berserk as they saw Rajinikanth inside the premises
The superstar was seen making a quick exit after seeking blessings from the Lord
Meanwhile, Lal Salaam will feature Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar
The film is extra special for him as it is being directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth
