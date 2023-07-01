Parineeti Chopra Visits Golden Temple With Raghav Chadha: 'With Him By My Side...'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra Saturday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Photo via Twitter
"Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @ParineetiChopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today," he tweeted.
Photo via Twitter
"My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side," wrote Parineeti on Instagram.
Photo via Instagram
Parineeti wore an ivory-coloured kurta while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat.
Photo via Twitter
The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.
Photo via Twitter
Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.
Photo via PTI
The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan.
Photo via PTI