Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vikram: Actors Who Went Bald For The Love Of Films

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

For the sake of their art and fanfare, actors down South have always walked the extra mile to get into the thick of the characters they portray on-screen, even if it involves letting go of their dear tresses. Here's looking at past instances where leading superstars went bald for their films

Rajinikanth in Sivaji

Kamal Haasan in Aalavandhan

Sathyaraj in Baahubali

Suriya in Ghajini

Vikram in I

Karthi in Kaashmora

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan in Yuddham Sei

Vivekh in Sakalakala Vallavan

