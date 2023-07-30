Jailer: Hindi And Telugu Versions Of Hukum Unveiled, Lyrics Compliment Rajini's Swagger

Following the monstrous success of Kaavaalaa across different languages, the makers of the upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer revealed the Hindi version of the song Hukum. Simultaneouly, the Telugu version of the song was also shared, earlier on Sunday morning.

While Raqueeb Alam has penned the Hindi verses of the song, the Telugu lyrics have been written by Bhaskarabhatla. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song promises another chartbuster from the film's soundtrack.

In both versions, the lyrics are in alignment with the exuberance and swagger that Rajinikanth is revered and adored for by millions across the world.

Wearing a formal outfit paired with his trademark sunglasses, the actor appears ferocious and promises mass entertainment and action, just like his fans desire so. Replete with stunning visuals and full-throttle fun, Hukum is all about knowing your moves and emerging as the ultimate winner.

The original Tamil version of the song was released about a fortnight ago and it has amassed over 17 million views. The beats used in the song and Rajini's dialogues that are sprinkled in between have caught the fancy of his ardent fans.

Jailer is being touted as a massive release during the Independence Day weekend and also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu.

Directed by Nelson of 'Doctor' and 'Beast' fame, the film releases in cinemas on August 10, 2023.

