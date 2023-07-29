Rajinikanth Advises Fans To 'Have Alcohol When You Have Fun' During Jailer Audio Launch

South megastar Rajinikanth recently wowed his fans at the much-awaited audio launch event of his upcoming film 'Jailer'. The actor, who is an idol for millions of people across the country, opened up on his battle with alcoholism during the event, and even went on to call it the biggest mistake of his life.

The audio launch of 'Jailer' was organised on a massive scale in Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28, Saturday.

The passes for the audio launch were earlier sold out in just 15 seconds and thousands of fans were seen thronging the venue on Saturday to catch one glimpse of their favourite star.

Rajinikanth opens up on alcoholism

During the event, Rajinikanth interacted with his army of fans present there, and went on to make some shocking revelations about his personal life.

Rajinikanth opened up on his alcohol addiction and stated how he would have "served the society" if it was not for his alcoholism.

He then went on to advise his fans that they should have alcohol while having fun but it should not become a regular thing.

"Alcoholism is the biggest mistake I have made in life. I am not saying to avoid it totally. Have alcohol when you have fun. Don’t drink regularly," he said.

He went on to say, "It will spoil the health and happiness. Then your whole life will be a problem. Your parents, your family and everyone will suffer because of it."

About Jailer

Meanwhile, 'Jailer' marks Rajinikanth's 169th film in the industry and it has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film went on floors in August 2022, and the music for it has been composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander.

While not much has been revealed by the makers about Rajinikanth's role, reports claimed that the megastar was spotted shooting at a police station in the initial leg of the film's shoot.

'Jailer' is set to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023, and it will clash with Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar'.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)