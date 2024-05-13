Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu & Other Tollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

By: Sachin T | May 13, 2024
Several Tollywood celebs were seen casting their votes in the Lok Sabha Elections in Telangana on Monday. Actor Allu Arjun was among the first ones to reach a polling booth in Hyderabad and cast his vote
Jr NTR too was snapped after he cast his vote and was exiting a polling booth in Hyderabad. He flew down to the city on Sunday night to vote for his favoured candidate
Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen arriving at a polling booth in Hyderabad on Monday morning and flaunting his inked finger
SS Rajamouli stated that he specially flew down to Hyderabad all the way from Dubai to cast his vote
Mahesh Babu was seen casting his vote and making a quick exit from the polling booth to avoid crowd
Superstar and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan cast his vote at a polling booth in Mangalagiri on Monday
Oscar-winning music composer, MM Keeravani, of Naatu Naatu fame, was seen standing in a queue and casting his vote along with his family