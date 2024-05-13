Esha Gupta To Marry Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar 'Soon', Says 'If I Wasn't An Actor, I Would Have Had 3 Kids By Now'

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is known for her strong social media presence, keeps her fans hooked to her with her stunning pictures and videos on social media. She is dating Spanish-entrepreneur Manuel Campos Guallar and in one of her recent interviews, she opened up about her plans of getting married.

Esha and Manuel have been reportedly dating each other for almost five years. The actress told ETimes, "Marriage would happen anytime soon. I'm focusing more on just my health. Eventually, whenever down the line, I'll get married, and then down the line, I have kids. I've always dreamed of having kids. That's always been important. Kids and dogs are two aspects of my life that I can never think of living without."

During the conversation, the 38-year-old actress also revealed that she froze her eggs in 2017. "I froze my eggs in 2017 before I met Manuel. I thought that I'd rather freeze them when I'm healthy. If I wasn't an actor, I would have already had three kids by now. During the process of freezing your eggs, you can end up gaining weight because of the hormonal change. Your body is changing. You may end up becoming moody, but it's bound to make you happy as it's very exciting too," Esha said.

Opening up about her relationship with Manuel, Esha said she was single for almost three-and-a-half years before meeting him in 2019. "Since then, we both knew that we were serious about our relationship. We were very clear that if it goes well, our end goal is marriage. We want to get married and have kids. Manuel knows how much I love babies, and he's ready for fatherhood," the actress said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha made her Bollywood debut with the film Jannat 2 in 2012. She has also been a part of films like Raaz 3D, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Humshakals, Baby, Rustom, Total Dhamaal, Paltan, Baadshaho and others. She was last seen in the third season of Ek Badnaam… Aashram, co-starring Bobby Deol.

Reportedly, the actress will next be seen in films like Hera Pheri 4, Desi Magic and Murder 4. However, nothing has been announced officially by the makers yet.