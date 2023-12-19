Esha Gupta Visits Varanasi In A Golden Silk Saree

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 19, 2023
Esha Gupta recently shared several photos on her social media handle wearing a golden silk saree.
Photo Via Instagram
Esha Gupta is currently in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "उस की याद आई है साँसो ज़रा आहिस्ता चलो धड़कनों से भी इबादत में ख़लल पड़ता है"
Esha Gupta is seen sitting on a boat as she posed for a picture.
Esha Gupta kept her makeup minimal and for accessories, she wore ethnic earrings.
On the personal front, Esha Gupta is dating Spain-based Manuel Campos Guallar.
Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012 opposite Emraan Hashmi in the lead.
Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram season 3 alongside Bobby Deol, in which, she played the role of Sonia.
Thanks For Reading!