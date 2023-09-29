Esha Gupta Recalls Horrific Casting Couch Experience: 'When I Refused, The Co-Producer...'

Actress Esha Gupta recently opened up about her horrifying casting couch experience during an outdoor shoot. In one of her latest interviews, Esha stated that she has faced the scary situation not once, but twice.

The actress said that when the shooting of one of her films was half completed, a filmmaker asked her for sexual favours. "The film was half completed. When I refused, the co-producer told the maker that he did not want to see me in the film. What am I doing on set? After this, some makers even refused to cast me in films. I had heard that these people used to say about me that if I won't do anything then what is the point of taking me in the film?" Esha told Spotboye.

The actress also revealed that once she was scared of someone barging into her room during an outdoor shoot and hence, she requested her makeup artist to sleep with her in the same room.

Esha added, "There were two people who laid the trap of casting couch. I had understood but I still did the film because it was a small move from their side. He thought that I would fall into his trap during the outdoor shoot. I was also smart, I said that I would not go to sleep alone. I called my makeup artist to sleep in my room."

Esha is known for her strong social media presence and she keeps her fans hooked with her enticing social media posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha made her Bollywood debut with the film Jannat 2 in 2012. She has been a part of films like Raaz 3D, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Humshakals, Baby, Rustom, Total Dhamaal, Paltan, Baadshaho and others. She was last seen in Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3, co-starring Bobby Deol as the protagonist.

