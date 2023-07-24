'Hotness Ya Besharmi?': Esha Gupta Mercilessly Trolled For Posing In Black Thongs

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta is known for her strong social media presence and she keeps her fans hooked to her with her enticing social media posts. However, her recent photos seem to have upset a section of netizens and the actress was trolled mercilessly by them.

Esha has over 14 million followers on her Instagram handle and she often treats her fans with her bold and beautiful looks.

Read Also Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta Sets Internet On Fire With Her Sensational Bikini Looks

Esha trolled for posing in thongs

On Sunday, Esha took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures as she posed in her balcony with her phone.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a jersey crop top and skimpy black thongs and that did not go down well with her followers. "Everywhere Juve on my mind, now all amped-up for the Azzurre this FIFA Women’s World Cup," she captioned the photos.

Within no time, the pictures went viral on the internet, and netizens commented, "It's not hotness. But, latest definition of shameless."

While one user wrote, "Hotness nahi, besharmi hai ye," another commented, "Thoda achhe post bhi dal diya karo".

Read Also Sanjeeda Shaikh Drops Sultry Photos Amid Dating Rumours With Harshvardhan

Esha Gupta's latest projects

On the work front, Esha was last seen in ‘Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3’, co-starring Bobby Deol as the protagonist.

She had also starred in the web series 'REJCTX2' alongside Gautam Rode and Mallika Sherawat.

Read Also WATCH: Esha Gupta escapes MAJOR mishap as she trips in high heels while meeting fan in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)