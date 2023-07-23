Sanjeeda Shaikh Drops Sultry Photos Amid Dating Rumours With Harshvardhan

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh turned up the heat as she shared sultry photos of herself on social media

On her official Instagram account, Sanjeeda shared several pictures in which she is seen wearing a strapless crop top

She kept her hair open and seductively posed for the camera

However, she did not write anything along with the pictures and dropped several white heart emoticons

Sanjeeda recently made headlines because of her dating rumours with actor Harshvardhan Rane

Sanjeeda married Aamir Ali, however they got separated after nine years. They have a daughter Ayra whom they welcomed via surrogacy

Amid dating rumours with Harshvardhan, Sanjeeda penned a cryptic note on social media with a hot video. She wrote, "Privacy is power"

In fact, a few days back, several social media users shared a couple of pictures claiming they are from Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda's vacation

Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda worked together in Taish

She will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

