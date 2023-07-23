Sanjeeda Shaikh Drops Sultry Photos Amid Dating Rumours With Harshvardhan

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh turned up the heat as she shared sultry photos of herself on social media
On her official Instagram account, Sanjeeda shared several pictures in which she is seen wearing a strapless crop top
She kept her hair open and seductively posed for the camera
However, she did not write anything along with the pictures and dropped several white heart emoticons
Sanjeeda recently made headlines because of her dating rumours with actor Harshvardhan Rane
Sanjeeda married Aamir Ali, however they got separated after nine years. They have a daughter Ayra whom they welcomed via surrogacy
Amid dating rumours with Harshvardhan, Sanjeeda penned a cryptic note on social media with a hot video. She wrote, "Privacy is power"
In fact, a few days back, several social media users shared a couple of pictures claiming they are from Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda's vacation
Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda worked together in Taish
She will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi
