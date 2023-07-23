Inside Selena Gomez's Star-Studded Birthday Party

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Selena Gomez rang in her 31st birthday on Saturday, July 22, with a grand party
On Instagram, Selena gave a glimpse of the star-studded event where the crowd could be seen partying and having a great time
Selena looked stunning in a short, red tube dress with floral ruffle detail. She paired it with black strappy heels
The birthday girl’s cake was adorned in red floral decoration over white frosting
The pictures also featured images of the actor-singer partying with her friends
Paris Hilton, Karol G, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco and many others were seen at the party
Another photo saw Selena embrace her model friend Connar Franklin as they grooved on the dance floor
Selena's birthday celebrations come at the heels of the news that the Rare Beauty founder is now almost a billionaire
Earlier in the day, the star also shared a birthday post and asked her fans to help others
