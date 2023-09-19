On Camera: Raj Kundra Hugs Esha Gupta, Tells Her ‘You're So Hot' At Jaane Jaan Premiere | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The star-studded premiere of the much-anticipated film "Jaane Jaan" lit up the night with glamour and excitement. Bollywood luminaries gathered in full force to celebrate the cinematic endeavor, led by the charismatic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. As the cameras flashed and the crowd buzzed with anticipation, the red carpet became a showcase of elegance and style. Among the distinguished guests were Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harman Baweja, each adding their own touch of grace to the event.

Yet, stealing the spotlight with her enchanting presence was the stunning Esha Gupta, who commanded attention in a resplendent black bodycon dress. Her every step exuded confidence and charisma, leaving onlookers in awe. As Esha was posing for the paparazzi, a masked Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, intervened to hug Esha and said to her, “You’re so hot,” which left the actress smiling. Watch the video below.

For those familiar with Esha's illustrious career, her roles in projects like "Jannat 2," "Rustom," and the acclaimed web series "Aashram" have solidified her status as a versatile and accomplished actress.

Raj Kundra, a prominent businessman and husband to the esteemed actress Shilpa Shetty, has been shrouded in controversy following his arrest in July 2021. Accused of involvement in the production of explicit content, he was subsequently granted bail in September of the same year. Since then, he had been discreetly navigating the public eye, often concealing his identity behind an array of masks.

Turning attention back to "Jaane Jaan," the upcoming mystery thriller promises to be a game-changer, marking Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut in the world of OTT platforms. Directed by the masterful Sujoy Ghosh, the film unravels a web of enigmatic occurrences set against the backdrop of the picturesque, pine-clad town of Kalimpong. It delves deep into the intricacies of relationships and buried secrets, drawing inspiration from the acclaimed novel "The Devotion of Suspect X."

"Jaane Jaan" is poised to make its grand debut on Netflix on September 21st, promising audiences a cinematic experience that will linger long after the credits roll.

