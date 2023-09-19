Jaane Jaan Premiere: Lovebirds Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Pose Alongside Each Other, Kartik, Arjun, Varun Also Spotted

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
From their complimenting appearances to posing for the paparazzi together, actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn at the special premiere of Varma's upcoming Netflix release Jaane Jaan
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Vijay also posed with his FTII batchmate, long-time friend and Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. Don't we all love this duo?
Photos by Varinder Chawla
While the film's lead Kareena Kapoor Khan was not seen in attendance, Vijay and Jaideep pose with director Sujoy Ghosh and producers Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Vijay radiated 80s charm with his printed suit. We totally love how the actor is now becoming a fashion police favourite
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Jaideep exudes countryside charm in a black bandhgala. Excuse us for crushing hard over the talented actor
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Talented actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who plays a pivotal role in Jaane Jaan, was also spotted
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah looks beautiful in a midi dress paired with neon belts. The faded pumps are the best highlight though
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan pulls off an all-black look with his staple pearly white smile
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Biggest fan of Kareena in his own words, Arjun Kapoor poses with director Punit Malhotra
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan attended the screening wearing a club shirt paired with cargos
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Alaya F is pretty and petite in simple white crop top paired with denims
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Nora Fatehi is charming in printed shirt dress. The black pumps and bag compliment the look well
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sophie Choudry opts for semi-formal black and white ensemble
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Esha Gupta, who made a rare appearance in public, cuts the monotony of her all-black look with a hint of colour, given the mint green purse
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shriya Pilgaonkar makes a classic chic statement with black denim suit completed with white tote and pumps
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Harman Baweja, who was last seen in Netflix's Scoop, turned up at the do, wearing a classic polo neck tee
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra settles for his reliable casual appearance at the screening
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!