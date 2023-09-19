Jaane Jaan Premiere: Lovebirds Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Pose Alongside Each Other, Kartik, Arjun, Varun Also Spotted

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023

From their complimenting appearances to posing for the paparazzi together, actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn at the special premiere of Varma's upcoming Netflix release Jaane Jaan

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vijay also posed with his FTII batchmate, long-time friend and Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. Don't we all love this duo?

Photos by Varinder Chawla

While the film's lead Kareena Kapoor Khan was not seen in attendance, Vijay and Jaideep pose with director Sujoy Ghosh and producers Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vijay radiated 80s charm with his printed suit. We totally love how the actor is now becoming a fashion police favourite

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Jaideep exudes countryside charm in a black bandhgala. Excuse us for crushing hard over the talented actor

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Talented actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who plays a pivotal role in Jaane Jaan, was also spotted

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah looks beautiful in a midi dress paired with neon belts. The faded pumps are the best highlight though

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan pulls off an all-black look with his staple pearly white smile

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Biggest fan of Kareena in his own words, Arjun Kapoor poses with director Punit Malhotra

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan attended the screening wearing a club shirt paired with cargos

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Alaya F is pretty and petite in simple white crop top paired with denims

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi is charming in printed shirt dress. The black pumps and bag compliment the look well

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sophie Choudry opts for semi-formal black and white ensemble

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Esha Gupta, who made a rare appearance in public, cuts the monotony of her all-black look with a hint of colour, given the mint green purse

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shriya Pilgaonkar makes a classic chic statement with black denim suit completed with white tote and pumps

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Harman Baweja, who was last seen in Netflix's Scoop, turned up at the do, wearing a classic polo neck tee

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra settles for his reliable casual appearance at the screening

Photos by Varinder Chawla

