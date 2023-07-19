Raj Kundra To Turn Actor, Play Lead Role In Film Based On His Porn Case Controversy

Raj Kundra | ANI (File photo)

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra's 63 days in jail will soon be into a film. According to several media reports, the makers are in the final stages to present a film to put forth the happenings around Raj's life as well as the controversies.

For the unawares, Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Now, a report in Pinkvilla stated that the upcoming film will present an account of all that the businessman experienced through his tenure in Arthur Road Jail. In fact, the report also added that Raj will himself be acting in the film and will be involved in production to scripting. However, the director’s name has been kept under wraps.

Reportedly, the film is presently in the development stage and will go on floors soon.

Raj is often seen covering his face with unique masks and hoodies whenever stepping out in public ever since his arrest. Shilpa has also refrained to comment on the case. Also, Raj is rarely seen active on social media since he reappeared with new accounts.

Shilpa occasionally posts images and videos of him on her Instagram. After being arrested in July 2021, he deleted his social media accounts. He was later given bail.

