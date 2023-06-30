Ajaz Khan Reveals He Met Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra In Jail: 'Ek Toilet Mein 400 Log Jaate Hain' |

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan walked out of Arthur Road jail on May 19. He was released on bail two years after being arrested in a drugs-related case. In a recent interview, he recalled his experience in jail and how he met famous people like Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The two were also in prison.

Ajaz said, “One day feels like a year inside the jail. I was in jail for 26 months and I missed out on work and my son's growing-up years. Ek toilet mein 400 log jaate hain. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son. I met many people, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Armaan Kohli, Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra, inside the jail.”

“You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this. I initially refused to meet my son as I didn't want him to see me in prison, but met him eventually after six months, as I wanted him to know my story from me and become strong for the world,” he added.

For those unversed, Aryan was arrested on October 2, 2021, after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea in Mumbai. Aryan was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, businessman Raj Kundra was booked in July 2021 by the Mumbai police in connection with the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail in September 2021.

Why was Ajaz arrested?

Ajaz was detained at Mumbai airport by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for illegal possession of drugs, in March 2021. At the time of arrest, the actor held about 31 tablets of Alprazolam.

An NCB official had added that he was also arrested for an alleged connection with the Batata Gang. He was reportedly arrested on charges of being involved with drug peddlers Farooq Batata and his son Shadab Batata. Officials also informed the court that Ajaz himself consumed drugs he procured from Shadab and also peddled those drugs.

In 2022, the Bombay High Court refused to grant bail to the actor on the grounds that the chargesheet filed against him booked him on the grounds of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs. Witness testimonials further added that the actor often exploited youngsters to procure drugs for him and he even supplied drugs to some.

Ajaz Khan's journey in the entertainment industry

Ajaz is an actor, whose most notable claim to fame was in the seventh season of the TV show 'Bigg Boss'. A wild card entrant, he acquired a huge fan following for his routinely brash but no-nonsense attitude.

He was also appreciated for his wit and humour by his fellow housemates and the audience. He returned as a challenger in the next season but a brawl with fellow contestant Ali Quli Mirza, had him evicted out of the house.

Following his debut in 'Patth' in 2003, Ajaz starred in 'Ek… The Power of One', 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Rakta Charitra II', 'Lakeer ka Fakeer', 'Ya Rab' and 'Love Day – Pyaar Ka Din'. He has also acted in a few Telugu films namely the Jr. NTR-starrer 'Temper', 'Rogue', 'Veta' and 'Heart'.