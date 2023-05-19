Drugs case: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan walks out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, gets emotional as he hugs son & wife; watch video

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan walked out of Arthur Road jail on Friday (May 19). He has been released on bail two years after being arrested in a drugs case.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ajaz is seen stepping out of the jail. He looked unrecognisable in long hair and beard. He wore a black pathani.

Ajaz Khan released from jail

Ajaz's family, including his wife and son, was present outside the jail to welcome him. Soon after he stepped out, Ajay got teary-eyed as he hugged his family members.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the news of Ajaz's bail surfaced, his wife said in a statement, "It a happy moment for us and can’t wait to see him at home with us, we have missed him immensely these years."

Why was Ajaz arrested?

Ajaz was detained at Mumbai airport by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for illegal possession of drugs, in March 2021. At the time of arrest, the actor held about 31 tablets of Alprazolam.

An NCB official had added that he was also arrested for an alleged connection with the Batata Gang. He was reportedly arrested on charges of being involved with drug peddlers Farooq Batata and his son Shadab Batata. Officials also informed the court that Ajaz himself consumed drugs he procured from Shadab and also peddled those drugs.

In 2022, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant bail to the actor on the grounds that the chargesheet filed against him booked him on the grounds of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs. Witness testimonials further added that the actor often exploited youngsters to procure drugs for him and he even supplied drugs to some.

Ajaz Khan's journey in entertainment industry

Ajaz is an actor, whose most notable claim to fame was in the seventh season of TV show 'Bigg Boss'. A wild card entrant, he acquired a huge fan following for his routinely brash but no-nonsense attitude.

He was also appreciated for his wit and humour by fellow housemates and the audience. He returned as a challenger in the next season but a brawl with fellow contestant Ali Quli Mirza, had him evicted out of the house.

Following his debut in 'Patth' in 2003, Ajaz starred in 'Ek… The Power of One', 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Rakta Charitra II', 'Lakeer ka Fakeer', 'Ya Rab' and 'Love Day – Pyaar Ka Din'. He has also acted in a few Telugu films namely the Jr. NTR-starrer 'Temper', 'Rogue', 'Veta' and 'Heart'.

Read Also The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen reveals West Bengal distributors are THREATENED to not screen...