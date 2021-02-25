Here's what 'Bigg Boss 7' fame Ajaz Khan did after finding Javed Akhtar's stolen phone

Actor Ajaz Khan, who shot to fame with his stint in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 7', on Wednesday bumped into veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar at a wedding in Pune.

In a video, which was shared by Khan on his Instagram stories, the duo were seen chatting and dinning together.

It shows the duo talking about an old incident during a movie premiere, where Ajaz had come across Javed Akhtar's stolen phone.

Before the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the actor and the screenwriter apparently attended a premiere at a theater in Mumbai. During the screening, Javed lost his mobile phone.

At the same event, Ajaz spotted two youngsters arguing over a phone and found it a little suspicious. After realising that it had been stolen from someone, the actor collected the phone from them and spoke to Akhtar's driver, who was trying to trace the phone. He had dropped the phone safely at his residence, revealed the writer.