Priyanka Chopra Deletes Mother's Day Post After MAJOR Goof Up, Screenshot Goes Viral

Global star Priyanka Chopra shared adorable pictures with her daughter Malti Marie as well her mother Madhu Chopra on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress penned a heartfelt note for her mother and said she is blessed to have Malti in her life. However, Priyanka goofed up before sharing the post on her official Instagram.

The actress sparked confusion among her followers and fans after she deleted a social media post which was dedicated to a young girl she referred to as the one who made her a mommy.

"To this beauty who made me a mommy," she captioned the post which featured a picture of a cute girl wearing an off-white dress. However, it was deleted permanently from her account, seconds after it was posted.

The now-deleted post left her followers and fans confused as they asked who that little girl is. A screenshot of Priyanka's post has gone viral on Reddit. Taking to the comments section of the post, many users asked about the girl and a section of users claimed that she is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's daughter.

Soon after the picture was shared on Reddit, a user commented, "I suspect someone on her team meant to post this to their personal Instagram and didn’t realize they were logged into PC’s account."

"Wait what… who is this and why is she calling her, her daughter?" asked a user.

"Bold of Ius to assume pc handles her own SM....looks like a staff error," wrote another user.

Another user commented, "Don't underestimate the problem of hypermetropia. She probably wasn't wearing her glasses or contacts and just confidently posted a photo she thought was her daughter. That Or someone in the PR is getting fired."

"Who is this kid? so bizarre. you don’t just on accident post a random picture, theyre like 3 steps," wrote another person.

Later, along with a series of family pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and or mother figures. I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village."

She added, "As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. ❤️ Very grateful."