Sumbul Touqeer Khan REACTS On Imlie Going Off Air: 'Main Shock Mein..'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, currently helming Sony TV's popular show 'Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,' rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus' popular show 'Imlie.' The actress essayed the character of Imlie when the show began. However, after a generation leap, Sumbul called it quits.

Imlie, which was produced by Gul Khan, was in its third generation with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao helming the show. The show was pulled down by the channel recently owing to the dipping numbers. Sumbul, who is also fondly addressed as the 'OG Imlie,' by her fans, was quizzed about the same recently. The actress, speaking of the same expressed her sadness on the show going off air. Talking to Telly Masala, the actress said, ''Main shock mein thi jab aisa sunn ne mein aaya ke Imlie off air ho raha hai, this is also because Imlie was my first big project. Whatever I've received today is because of Imlie. I did not expect the show going off air. I would keep going on the sets of the show whenever I would shoot in Filmcity, because the entire team was the same. I know Adrija and Sai too personally now. Even the crew was the same. I shared a beautiful bond with everyone on the sets of the show and they too would be very happy whenever I would go on sets, so I am going to miss that. Wo filmcity mein jaate hi, upar right mein pahad pe chhad na, I am going to miss everything.''

Talking about her memories associated with the show, the Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress says, ''Bahut pyaari yaadein rahi hai meri us show ke sath. When I say that Imlie was my first big project, and you know how your firsts are always special, no matter how many big projects you do later on. Imlie holds that place in my heart which is always going to be there and nobody can replace it, no matter what.''

Sumbul, post her stint in Imlie went ahead to be a part of Bigg Boss 16.