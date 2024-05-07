Adrija Roy Signs Off As Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer Reacts

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 07, 2024
Adrija Roy, who essayed the character of Imlie in Star Plus' show Imlie took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her stint on the show as she wrapped up the shoot of the same last night.
The actress was roped in to play the female lead of the third generation on the show, replacing Megha Chakraborty.
Adrija can be seen giving a lot of BTS sneak peek with these pictures and a video shared by her on her Instagram handle.
Initially topping the TRP charts, Imlie eventually succumbed to the drop in numbers.
Adrija shared a compilation of all the moments she spent on the show and wrote, ''And it’s a wrap!! It has been such an unforgettable journey... I can write a book on this…Amidst the most impactful learning experiences of my life till date, working with and learning from our director @shrivastav_ashish sir will always remain one of the most important experiences. I have got a huge list of people to thank, for their magical performances, tireless efforts, incredible contributions. Everyone in front of camera and behind, you guys have made this journey possible and worthy! I can’t thank enough to express my regards, gratitude and love. Thank you @gulenaghmakhan , @karishmajain92 @starplus for giving me this opportunity.''
Adrija rose to fame with her stint in the show. Prior to this, she was seen in Colors TV's show 'Durga Aur Charu,' which could not perform very well and was shut down in a matter of a few months.
The actress was paired opposite Sai Ketan Rao in the show.
Imlie, produced by Gul Khan commenced in the year 2020. The show was initially helmed by Sumbul Touqeer Khan. When Adrija shared these pictures, Sumbul dropped a heart in the comments section.