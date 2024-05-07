Adrija Roy Signs Off As Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer Reacts

Adrija shared a compilation of all the moments she spent on the show and wrote, ''And it’s a wrap!! It has been such an unforgettable journey... I can write a book on this…Amidst the most impactful learning experiences of my life till date, working with and learning from our director @shrivastav_ashish sir will always remain one of the most important experiences. I have got a huge list of people to thank, for their magical performances, tireless efforts, incredible contributions. Everyone in front of camera and behind, you guys have made this journey possible and worthy! I can’t thank enough to express my regards, gratitude and love. Thank you @gulenaghmakhan , @karishmajain92 @starplus for giving me this opportunity.''