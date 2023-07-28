Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils Hindi Version Of Viral Tamil Hit Kaavaalaa From Her Upcoming Film Jailer

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Following the success of the Tamil charbuster Kaavaalaa from the upcoming film Jailer, the makers of the movie unveiled the Hindi version of the song at an event in Mumbai. The event was graced by the film’s lead actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Setting the stage on fire, Tamannaah flaunted her popular moves alongwith city-based dance collective Hot Indians Crew. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the Hindi version has been crooned by Sindhuja Srinivasan with verses penned by Raqueeb Alam.

With Mumbai braving incessant rains, Tamannaah gracefully acknowledged and thanked the media for their presence at the event. Sharing her thoughts on the kind of traction that the song is witnessing on social media, the actress shares, “While shooting for Kaavaalaa song during the filming of Jailer, I was just blessed with the best team. Whether it was Nelson sir, Jaani Master (choreographer) and of course, Rajini sir (Rajinikanth). His presence on the set itself was sheer magic for me.”

She adds, “We knew we were shooting for a good song. But, once this song came out, I had this strong urge to make a reel. I went ahead and made one. After that I have no clue of what has transpired. Now, my notifications won’t stop buzzing.”

In a still from Jailer

When asked about her experience of working with the seasoned superstars of South cinema like Rajinikanth in Jailer and Cheeranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar, Tamannaah reveals, “I think they are very humble, hardworking, dedicated and they have never taken their positions for granted. So, as a young actor, this is what I’ve learnt from them and I hope to imbibe these qualities in my career and life ahead.”

Jailer is being touted as a massive release during the Independence Day weekend and also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu.

When asked how she views the prospects of doing ensemble films, Tamannaah replies, “I have been a part of successful ensemble films in the past whether it was Baahubali or my very first Telugu hit Happy Days or my recent show Jee Karda. I have never shied away from them because I think that it becomes powerful when many talents come together to collaborate.”

She concludes, “I have always been a secure actor. So, speaking for myself, I find it advantageous when a film has many amazing actors because then it leaves you with no option but to bring your A-game forth. And if all goes well, the success of the film will feel more special.”

Jailer releases in cinemas on August 10, 2023.

