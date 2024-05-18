 Shilpa Shinde Considers KKK 14 Co-Contestant Krishna Shroff As Her Competition: 'Her Fitness Really Scares Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShilpa Shinde Considers KKK 14 Co-Contestant Krishna Shroff As Her Competition: 'Her Fitness Really Scares Me'

Shilpa Shinde Considers KKK 14 Co-Contestant Krishna Shroff As Her Competition: 'Her Fitness Really Scares Me'

Shilpa Shinde considers Khataro Ke Khiladi 14 co-contestant Krishna Shroff as her competition.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

The winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, who is now a part of the upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, shared that she is hoping to do something different, praying for no controversies, and aiming to be as real as possible on the show.

Shilpa On Being A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Shilpa, who has a huge fan base because of her role in the sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, said, "I am very excited for the show. I have seen the season when Divyanka Tripathi was a contestant. She stunned everyone with her performance, and though she may not be the winner, the season is known by her name."

"I am hoping to do something different this season. Only praying, no controversy should happen. I am a very real person who doesn't have filters. So I will try to be as real as I am in the show," shared Shilpa.

Shilpa On Her Mental Preparation & Competition Krishna Shroff

Talking about her preparations for the show, she said, "I am eating properly and taking good sleep because you never know if we will get good food and time to sleep there. Also, I believe if you are mentally strong, you can do any stunt. So I am making myself mentally stronger."

Shilpa further shared that she is scared of everyone, but Krishna Shroff's fitness really scares me. "She is a good competitor. More than the stunts, I am scared of the contestants," added Shilpa.

Read Also
Samarth Jurel Opts Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Last Minute: Reports
article-image

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is being shot in Romania this year. Apart from Shilpa, other contestants include Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It will air soon on Colors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ritesh Sidhwani's Mom Funeral: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Other Celebs Attend

Ritesh Sidhwani's Mom Funeral: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Other Celebs Attend

Shilpa Shinde Considers KKK 14 Co-Contestant Krishna Shroff As Her Competition: 'Her Fitness Really...

Shilpa Shinde Considers KKK 14 Co-Contestant Krishna Shroff As Her Competition: 'Her Fitness Really...

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Being Sexualised By Media At Age Of 12: 'Found My Photos On What Seemed Like...

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Being Sexualised By Media At Age Of 12: 'Found My Photos On What Seemed Like...

Samridhii Shukla's Parents Wanted Her To Be Doctor, Here's Why The Actress Could Not Be One

Samridhii Shukla's Parents Wanted Her To Be Doctor, Here's Why The Actress Could Not Be One

Sahara Group Warns Legal Action Against Hansal Mehta's Scam 2010- The Subrata Roy Saga: 'Abusive,...

Sahara Group Warns Legal Action Against Hansal Mehta's Scam 2010- The Subrata Roy Saga: 'Abusive,...