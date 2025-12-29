 Perfect Crown OTT Release : Here's To Know Everything About IU And Byeon Woo-seok's K-Drama
Perfect Crown is romantic comedy K dram that features a monarchy, focusing on a wealthy heiress (IU) who feels trapped and a marginalised prince (Byeon Woo-seok) lacking influence; they enter a sham marriage for various motives.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Perfect Crown |

The much-anticipated romance South Korean drama series, Perfect Crown, features IU and Byeon Woo Seok in the lead roles. The highly buzzed-about MBC drama is set to be released on OTT in January 2026. In the upcoming series, IU plays the role of the ambitious and competitive second daughter of one of the richest families in South Korea.

Perfect Crown: Streaming details

The series is set to be released on Disney+ in 2026. In South Korea, the series is scheduled to premiere on MBC TV in the first half of 2026 and will air every Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Indian audiences can watch it on JioHotstar.

Plot overview

Perfect Crown is romantic comedy K dram that features a monarchy, focusing on a wealthy heiress (IU) who feels trapped and a marginalised prince (Byeon Woo-seok) lacking influence; they enter a sham marriage for various motives, but it evolves into genuine love as they deal with royal politics, personal challenges, and discover significance beyond their roles, merging romance with aspirations and self-discovery.

Cast and characters

The series features IU as Sung Hee-joo, Byeon Woo-seok as Prince Yi Ahn, Noh Sang-hyun as Min Jeong-woo, Gong Seung-yeon as Yoon Yi-rang, Hee-joo's chief secretary, Lee Yeon as Do Hye-jeong, Yoo Su-bin, and Chae Seo-an, among others. Kang Dae-sun has created the series, and Jang Se-jeong has produced the series under the banner of MBC and Kakao Entertainment.

