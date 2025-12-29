Video: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reveals She Is Struggling With Body Image Issues, Says 'I'm Fat, Unfit Since 2020'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opened up about her ongoing struggles with body image. In a video on Monday (December 29), Ira shared admitted that addressing these feelings publicly feels “a little scary,” but said she believes the conversation is necessary.

In her post, Ira revealed that she has been grappling with issues related to her weight and body image for several years.

“Yes, I’m fat. Been oscillating between thinking I’m fat/unfit, becoming over-weight and being obese since 2020. There’s lot to be said about it. Definitely things I still need to figure out,” she wrote.

Explaining why she decided to speak up now, Ira added, “But I feel at least a small shift for the better so I’ve decided to start talking about it/share. I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike like that, this feels a little scary.”

Clarifying her intent, the 28-year-old stressed that she is neither an expert nor dealing with a diagnosed eating disorder. “But I really think it needs to be talked about. I don’t have a diagnosed eating disorder and I’m also not an expert. Just sharing my experiences,” she wrote, adding a cautionary note, “Venture into the comment section at your own risk. I know I will be staying far away from it. Let’s see how this goes.”

In the accompanying video, Ira addressed the issue head-on, saying, “Let’s address the elephant in the room, me. Yes, I’m fat and I’m actually obese for my age and my height. And I’ve been struggling with body image issues and with my relationship with my food since 2020.”

She went on to explain how these struggles have affected multiple aspects of her life. “I’m not as comfortable and confident talking about this as I was with my depression. So, I’m not entirely sure how this is going to go. It’s come in the way of my ability to participate in my friends’ lives, in how I show up in my relationship with Popoy, in my self-worth and so then work and everything,” she said, adding that the impact has been as intense as her battle with depression.

Concluding the video, Ira shared her hope behind opening up. “And so, I want to talk about this. I want to try and unpack what I think, have been thinking, struggled with, still struggle with, just all of it. I hope it helps me. If it helps you, then plus points,” she said, once again advising viewers to be cautious while reading comments.

Ira has previously spoken openly about her battle with depression, including the guilt she felt due to her privileged background.