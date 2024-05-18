Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Being Sexualised By Media At Age Of 12: 'Found My Photos On What Seemed Like P*rn Site'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Mr & Mrs Mahi, recently recalled being sexualised by the media at the age of 12 or 13.

Speaking to Karan Johar in a recent chat, Janhvi was questioned about the objectification she deals with daily. To this, the Dhadak actress said that it is something she has been navigating for a long time.

"I think the first time I felt sexualised by the media was when I was 12 or 13. I went to an event with my mom and dad, and there were pictures of me in the media. At that time, social media was starting to boom, and I found pictures of myself on what seemed like a po*nographic site. The boys in my school were looking at it and laughing," added Janhvi.

Talking about Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi's character Mahima dreams about becoming a cricketer; however, due to her father, she becomes a doctor. However, seeing his wife's passion for cricket, Rajkummar, aka Mahi, a failed cricketer himself, resolves to become her cricket coach and helps her train.

It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who also directed Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

Mr & Mrs Mahi marks Janhvi's second film, with Rajkummar following the release of the horror-comedy film Roohi.

Apart from this, Janhvi also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Uljah and Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR.