Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Impressive As IFS Officer Embroiled In Dangerous Personal Conspiracy

The makers of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh shared an intriguing teaser of the film and announced its released date on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

Janhvi impresses as an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer in the teaser. She promises a powerful and never-seen-before avatar of herself. The teaser gives a glimpse of the gripping plot of the film and how Janhvi's character, a young diplomat, gets entangled in a perilous conspiracy. She is stationed far from her familiar surroundings, and looks promising.

However, the makers have not revealed other characters in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July."

Billed as a patriotic thriller, Ulajh is written by Parveez Shaikh and Saria. Its dialogues are penned by Atika Chauhan. Besides Janhvi, Gulshan and Roshan, the film's cast also include Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

Janhvi wrapped up the film's shoot in September 2023 and back then, she had penned a long and emotional note along with a few pictures from the sets.

Expressing gratitude to Ulajh team for giving her memorable memories for a lifetime, Janhvi wrote, "It’s a wrap still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and it’s story deeply and coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life. And through Suhanas journey, and the journey of making this film - my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do, to identify if you’re doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions. To get off a hamster wheel that leads to nowhere and let yourself walk to your own pace, as long as you believe in where you’re going."

"@iamsuds you have made me believe in myself in a way that I didn’t even know I needed. You made me feel heard, and seen and made me want to fight battles that I never knew I had a right to even be a part of. To see you smile in the face of each obstacle and embrace each challenge with enthusiasm is beyond inspiring. @shredevdube I am so grateful that I was baring my soul to a lense that was being held by you, I felt protected, inspired and sooo much love. You made each moment feel intimate and bigger than any of us at the same time. Everything about this journey has been so healing, and that’s only because of our amazing team!!! I hope you guys feel as passionately as we did, about what we’ve tried so hard to create" she added.