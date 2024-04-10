Janhvi Kapoor Wears Mom Sridevi's Classy Vintage Armani Suit At Maidaan Premiere In Mumbai, PHOTOS

On April 9, 2024, the makers of Maidaan hosted a special screening in Mumbai ahead of its theatrical release. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor marked her presence at the film premiere to support her father.

To share this special day with the late Sridevi, Janhvi turned to her closet as she donned her classy vintage suit from Armani at the premiere night. She paired it with palazzo trousers, which are priced at Rs. 52,421. To complete the look, the Dhadak actress wore Jimmy Choo's leather pumps and a Loro Piana Himalaya crocodile bag.

Check out the photos:

Janhvi also wore a necklace that had her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's nickname 'Shiku' written on it, which stole the show.

Earlier in the past, the actress had drawn beautiful pieces from her late mother's wardrobe.

A few years ago, Janhvi attended the 65th National Film Awards in New Delhi to collect her late mother Sridevi's Best Actress prize with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. During this, she wore a saree from Sridevi's personal collection, which was originally worn by Sridevi at Ram Charan's wedding in 2013.

On the work front, Janhvi made a cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Next, she has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara: Part 1, RC 16, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Uljah.