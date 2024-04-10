PHOTO: Janhvi Kapoor Wears Necklace With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Name At Maidaan Screening

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya is finally out in the open and the starlet has not been shying away from flaunting her love for her partner in public. On Tuesday, Janhvi was seen wearing a dainty necklace with her boyfriend's name on it as she attended the screening of the film, Maidaan.

Several photos and videos of Janhvi from the premiere night have now gone viral on the internet and eagle-eyed fans spotted the cute little pendant around her neck. The actress exuded boss lady vibes in an ivory pantsuit, but it was her necklace which stole the show.

She was seen wearing the necklace with 'Shiku' written on it -- the nickname that she fondly calls Shikhar by.

Of late, Janhvi has been papped out and about in the city several times with Shikhar. In fact, on Tuesday morning, the actress was seen walking barefoot from Bandra to Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, accompanied by Shikhar's mother, Smruti Shinde.

On her birthday in March, Janhvi and Shikhar flew down to the Tirupati Balaji temple and walked several miles and even climbed the temple steps on their knees, to seek blessings from Lord Ayappa.

Shikhar seems to have gotten the Kapoor family's approval as well, and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor recently said in an interview that they were blessed to have the young lad in their lives.

"He is, and any person who has been there for you in any capacity, whether it is for Janhvi, whether it is for me, whether it is for Arjun, he is friendly to all. I feel we are really blessed to have somebody like him in our setup," the producer said.