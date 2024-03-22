WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Climbs Tirumala Temple Steps On Knees With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Orry

Just like every year, this year too actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen paying a visit to the Tirumala Balaji temple in Tirupati on her birthday, which was on March 6, and while there, she was seen climbing over 3000 steps, some of them even on her knees.

Janhvi was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and her best friend Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and the latter has now shared a vlog about his trip to the temple.

In the vlog, Orry shows how the trio started their ascent to the temple in the early hours of the day and also informed his followers that it involved climbing over 3000 steps.

In a segment of the vlog, Orry can be seen explaining that the final 500 steps are expected to be climbed on one's knees, and as he panned the camera, Janhvi can be seen actually climbing the stairs on her knees, while wearing a simple pink salwar suit.

Orry too tried to climb the steps on his knees, and he can be seen struggling to do the same but trying nonetheless.

While Orry mentioned that it was his first trip to the Tirumala temple, Janhvi stated that it was her 50th pilgrimage, and Shkhar added that it was probably the ninth time he was seeking blessings at the temple.

In the video, the trio can also be seen celebrating Janhvi's birthday mid-air as they returned to Mumbai on their private jet.

On the work front, Janhvi has multiple projects in her kitty, including Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, Devara, RC16, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, among others.