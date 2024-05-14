Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's FIRST Look Posters Out; Film To Release In June 2024

Makers of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' starring Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan unveiled character posters of the star cast.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Saraf treated fans with the character posters and captioned his post, which read, "Re-directing you to the official season of #PyaarKaSecondRound #IshqVishkRebound."

The poster introduces Rohit Saraf as Raghav. He can be seen donning a casual blazer and trouser look. Clad in a blue deep neck top and check short skirt, Pashmina poses for the camera as she holds a golf club.

The poster gives a glimpse of Pashmina's character Sanya. The posters also introduced fans with look posters of Jibraan Khan as Sahir and Naila Grrewal as Riya.

As soon as the posters were unveiled, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "The poster looks so much fun!!! Can't wait." Another user commented, "Ohh my god I am waiting after 21 years Ishq vishq my childhood favourite movie @rohitsaraf."

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

On Sunday, Rohit Saraf shares pictures from his visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings with his co-stars and team.

Rohit was accompanied by Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, Jibraan Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release on June 28.

Rohit is known for his performance in Alia Bhatt's film 'Dear Zindagi' and the web series 'Mismatched.'