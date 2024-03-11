Boney Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya At Mumbai Airport: 'Saath Mein Nahi' (WATCH)

On Monday, March 11, Boney Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport, and he was accompanied by his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The video grabbed attention after the filmmaker refused to pose Pahariya.

In the video, Boney is seen wearing an all-red co-ord set. Shikhar, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever as he wore a beige coat and matched it with blue trousers.

Check it out:

As Boney made his way to the security gate, he asked to pose for the paparazzi with Shikhar, however, he denied it and said, "Saath me nahi, uska dalna hi mat." Reacting to this, Pahariya chuckled and tapped on Boney's back.

Recently, Boney underwent a hair transformation in Hyderabad to become a 'better looking person'. He shared a video on his Instagram to show his 'after' look, however, it was deleted later.

Talking about Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship, the duo have been together for quite sometime now. Recently, on the Dhadak actress' 27th birthday on March 6, she visited Tirumala Temple in Tirupati with Shikhar and Orry.

On the work front, Boney is gearing up for the release of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which is produced by him,

Janhvi, on the other hand, will be seen next in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Uljah, RC16, and Devara: Part 1.