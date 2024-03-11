 Boney Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya At Mumbai Airport: 'Saath Mein Nahi' (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBoney Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya At Mumbai Airport: 'Saath Mein Nahi' (WATCH)

Boney Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya At Mumbai Airport: 'Saath Mein Nahi' (WATCH)

On Monday, Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image

On Monday, March 11, Boney Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport, and he was accompanied by his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The video grabbed attention after the filmmaker refused to pose Pahariya.

In the video, Boney is seen wearing an all-red co-ord set. Shikhar, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever as he wore a beige coat and matched it with blue trousers.

Check it out:

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her...
article-image
Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor To Star Opposite Ram Charan In RC 16, Confirms Boney Kapoor: 'She Will Also Act With...
article-image

As Boney made his way to the security gate, he asked to pose for the paparazzi with Shikhar, however, he denied it and said, "Saath me nahi, uska dalna hi mat." Reacting to this, Pahariya chuckled and tapped on Boney's back.

Recently, Boney underwent a hair transformation in Hyderabad to become a 'better looking person'. He shared a video on his Instagram to show his 'after' look, however, it was deleted later.

Read Also
Boney Kapoor Undergoes Hair Transplant Surgery At 68, Shares Transformation Video
article-image

Talking about Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship, the duo have been together for quite sometime now. Recently, on the Dhadak actress' 27th birthday on March 6, she visited Tirumala Temple in Tirupati with Shikhar and Orry.

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her...
article-image
Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright Like A Diamond In Gaurav Gupta's Ice Blue Sequinned Saree
article-image

On the work front, Boney is gearing up for the release of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which is produced by him,

Janhvi, on the other hand, will be seen next in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Uljah, RC16, and Devara: Part 1.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Episodes & Platform

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Episodes & Platform

Boney Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya At Mumbai Airport: 'Saath Mein...

Boney Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya At Mumbai Airport: 'Saath Mein...

Oppenheimer OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Oscar-Winning Film

Oppenheimer OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Oscar-Winning Film

Main Atal Hoon OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Main Atal Hoon OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

HanuMan OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Plot & Platform

HanuMan OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Plot & Platform