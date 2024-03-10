Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright Like A Diamond In Gaurav Gupta's Ice Blue Sequinned Saree

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 10, 2024
On Saturday, March 9, Janhvi Kapoor attended an awards function in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
For the event, Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a saree from Gaurav Gupta.
The saree worn by Janhvi Kapoor is from Gaurav Gupta's prism blur spring/summer India couture 2024.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a long diamond earrings with her look.
Janhvi Kapoor's ice- blue saree had intricate sequin detailing all over it.
Janhvi Kapoor's saree was paired with a bralette that featured a sweetheart neckline.
For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a dewy base, nude lip, and silver shimmery eyeshadow.
Janhvi Kapoor let her straight tresses open with a middle partition.
