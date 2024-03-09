Miss World 2024 Grand Finale: Kriti Sanon Stuns In Green Strapless Gown; Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui Arrive

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 09, 2024
The 71st edition of Miss World 2024 finale is here and it is currently taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon, who is the judge at the panel, arrived in Fouad Sarkis 's fitted sweetheart green long dress which is worth ₹83,993.
Judge Pooja Hegde stunned in Jad Ghandour's shimmery pink outfit.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is also the judge today, wore a shimmery blazer and black trousers with a black bow.
Bigg Boss 14 winner, actress Rubina Dilaik donned a royal blue gown from Sassy Couture as she arrived with her husband Abhinav Shukla.
Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui arrived in a brown outfit.
Bigg Boss 17's second runner-up Mannara Chopra arrived in a stunning silver gown that featured a slit on the side.
Manasvi Mamgai, who won the Femina Miss India 2010 stunned in an off-shoulder floral outfit.
Karan Johar donned a quirky black suit for the finale.
Thanks For Reading!