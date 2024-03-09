Inside PHOTOS From Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma's Fun Sufi Night In Jaipur

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 09, 2024
Surbhi Chandna got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2, 2024 at the Chomu Palace Hotel near Jaipur in Rajasthan.
Photo Via Instagram
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma kicked off with a vibrant mehendi ceremony followed by a Sufi night on March 1.
Surbhi Chandna shared the photos and write, "Sufiyana Shaam. Sufiyana Andaaz. Mehfil- e- Qawali was that one evening i and Karan were most looking forward to and it was nothing less than surreal with us exchanging rings and dancing our hearts out."
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma began dating in 2010.
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were seen twinning in black sequinned outfits on their Sufi night.
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got 'rokafied' in September 2023.
In January 2024, Surbhi and Karan officially announced on their social media accounts that they were getting married.
Thanks For Reading!