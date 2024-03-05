Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's Complete Wedding Album

March 05, 2024

Television actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2

The actress looked gorgeous on her special day and she opted for an off-beat look in a powder blue and pink lehenga

Surbhi glowed as she finally got married to Karan after dating him for 13 years

The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan's Chomu Palace, and the wedding was as dreamy as it gets!

"Finally Home after 13 Years! We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together," Surbhi wrote as she dropped her wedding photos on social media

Surbhi and Karan held each other close post their wedding and were seen beaming with joy

Surbhi also shared a candid picture from her bidaai ceremony and the actress looked rather happy to start her new life with her love

In another photo, Karan can be seen planting a cute kiss on his wife's nose

