Heeramandi Actor Indresh Malik Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gave Multiple Kisses On His 'Sweaty' Cheeks: 'Muh Namkeen Kardiya Unka'

Indresh Malik, who was seen as Ustaadji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been getting appreciation from all over the world for his performance in the series. Recently, the actor revealed that he got emotional when Bhansali hugged him at the premiere of Heeramandi.

In an interview with Zoom, Indresh said, “I was sweaty at the premiere. And at that time I got tears in my eyes because I did not expect him to hug me. I said namaste and I was about to touch his feet, but he pulled me and hugged me. He gave multiple kisses on my cheeks and I was feeling, ‘Paseena ja raha hai unke muh mai. Muh namkeen kardiya unka pura.’"

Check out the video:

Earlier, Indresh told Times Now that he "howled" after he performed the nath sequence on the series, which led to Bhansali rewarding him with ₹500 as a token of appreciation. The actor added, “He said, ‘Dekho, rota jaa raha hai, itna achaa toh kiya (Why are you crying, you did so well)'. Then he hugged me and gave me ₹ 500 on the sets as a token of appreciation. I kept thinking about the character and that carried on for five minutes."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on May 1 on Netflix. The series also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.