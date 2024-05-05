Heeramandi's Indresh Malik Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Perfectionist': 'He Used To Come In My Dreams, Strangle Me'

Indresh Malik |

Indresh Malik played the role of a transgender in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent released web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor is recieveing all the praise for his role, and in a interview with Bollywood Now, he spoke about how Bhansali has been a great support, and praises the director for his effortless work!

According to him, “I am still in awe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I can’t be in awe of the director and simultaneously work with the director. And as an actor I can’t open up. Woh mere sapne mai aa jaate the raat ko. Woh mera gala daba dete the (He used to come in my dreams and strangle me). I told him this on the sets.”

He also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and thanked him for allowing room for improvisations, and revealed, “He allowed me to get into my comfort zone and allowed me to go in flow. He also gave me the permission to improvise my dialogues and I am really thankful for that."

"He is a perfectionist. If there is a term beyond perfectionist, he is that. I am a director’s actor, I surrender," Indresh concluded.

The period drama from Sanjay Leela Bhansali follows the lives, loves, and tragedies of 1920s courtesans. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.