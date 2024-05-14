 What Is The 'Gajagamini Walk' Performed By Aditi Rao Hydari In Heeramandi That Has Gone Viral?
What Is The 'Gajagamini Walk' Performed By Aditi Rao Hydari In Heeramandi That Has Gone Viral?

Aditi's bold walk while flaunting her back curves has left the internet stunned.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Aditi Rao Hydari goes viral for 'Gajagamini Walk'. | Snapshot from video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new drama series, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", is taking the internet by storm, captivating audience with its exceptional story, royal costume, lavish set and amazing cast. While the series is loved by many, a seductive walk by Aditi Rao Hydari is going viral all over the internet, and the audience can't keep calm. 

What is 'Gajagamini Walk'?

According to the lore, "Gajagamini" means majestic elephant-like walk. As per Devdutt Patnaik in Elephant Lore, an elephant represents raw sexual power in old literature. It was sometimes used to describe women like Draupadi from Mahabharata, who were seen as curvaceous and graceful. The Gajagamini Walk conveys an idea of women with a curved body shape, large hips and graceful personality.

From Padmini, Mohini, and Shrukini to Dunkini, Rohini and Damani, a woman can embody several forms, say the Vatsayana. One such form is the 'Gaja Gamini', often symbolising the art of seduction and gracefulness.

Aditi Rao Hydari's breaking stereotypes

Aditi's bold walk while flaunting her back curves has left the internet stunned. While the Gajagamini walk is trending for its sexual style, Aditi is also being lauded for showing that one can be confident in all body types. She is getting praised for her graceful performance while displaying her 'back fat', breaking stereotypes and normalising diverse body shapes in society.

Aditi shared that Bhansali was very particular about the walk and the whole sequence, including the minute details like how the dupatta will fall and how her waist will move.

X users are obsessing over the viral walk. A person on the app said, "Even I am mesmerized by aditi rao gajagamini walk and i am woman, its just so seductive." While the other posted, "I didn't like Heeramandi at all. But Aditi Rao's gajgamini walk from the moment I saw it has many mind and soul in a stronghold."

Her expression, walk and beautiful curves have won people's hearts and left them mesmerised.

