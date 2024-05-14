Imran Khan Hits Back At User For Calling Ira Khan’s Mental Health Podcast: ‘Made By & For Elites'

Imran Khan and Ira Khan |

Imran Khan has always been vocal about his views on social media and is in the news for his remarks. The actor has now hit back at a user for calling Ira Khan’s mental health podcast for elites.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, recently revealed Call Me Hopeful, her next podcast. The show's teaser, which featured a sneak peek at the guests who will be speaking with Ira, was released some time ago.





Ira Khan welcomes her uncle Imran Khan and Dr. Vikram Patel to her podcast, Call Me Hopeful, where they talk about how the debate around mental health has changed over time and other topics.

One of the users on Instagram commented on the show, and posted, “Made by and for the elites. Awaiting discussions on the mental health of marginalised people, workers, peasants, and landless labourers, especially women!”

To which, Imran responded to her Instagram story, he commented sharing a story of a user and wrote, “The interview of yours on Swaddle was a great one. It felt as though some nods in the head freed up when you know someone out there understands the gravity of it.”

The person added, “I come from a scheduled caste background that carried its trauma, and it sucked big time because I didn’t “look" like an outcast. I’m 28 today, and it’s only now that I am aware of the trauma it inflicted and how to build pockets of stillness around it. I'm just writing this as a note of conversation thanks for opening up as much. For someone who thought maybe down. The world will never be okay with my background, I thought I always had to lie – it was an extreme.”

Take a look at the story shared here:

Imran Khan's Instagram story |

There are many reports about the actor's comeback, he might be seen making an entry with the comedy film Happy Patel. The project will be helmed by his Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das. While, there is reportedly a spy thriller, and also a sequel to Once Upon in Time in Mumbai Dobaara.