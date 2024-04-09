VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Barefoot With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Mother On Gudi Padwa

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen paying a visit and seeking blessings at the reverred Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. And she was not alone, but in fact, was accompanied by none other than her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother, Smruti Shinde.

Janhvi visited the temple around 6 am on Tuesday to avoid the commotion of fans and inconvenience to the locals later. She looked beautiful sans makeup in a simple salwar suit, and was barefoot as she got off her car. She was seen walking with Shikhar's mother as a member of the temple trust escorted them inside.

Janhvi is often seen visiting various temples and religious place and during most of her such trips, Shikhar accompanies him, but this time he chose to give it a miss.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor had recently confirmed the actress' relationship with Shikhar during an interview and had stated that he was blessed to have him in their lives.

"He is, and any person who has been there for you in any capacity, whether it is for Janhvi, whether it is for me, whether it is for Arjun, he is friendly to all. I feel we are really blessed to have somebody like him in our setup," the producer had said.

On Janhvi's birthday too last month, Shikhar was seen accompanying her to Tirupati Balaji temple and the two of them climbed the steps of the temple on their knees and walked miles barefoot to seek blessings from Lord Ayappa.

On the work front, Janhvi has multiple releases lined up for 2024. She will be next seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, in which she will reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. She also has Ulajh in her kitty.

Besides, she will be a part of two mega films in the south -- Devara with Jr NTR and a yet-to-be-titled film with Ram Charan.