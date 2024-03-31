Boney Kapoor Feels 'Blessed' To Have Shikhar Pahariya In His Life: 'Was Convinced He'll Never Be Ex To Janhvi Kapoor'

Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next production, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. The producer shares a close bond with his daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and he recently expressed his fondness for him.

Talking to Zoom, Boney said that he loves Shikhar. "In fact, a couple of years back, Janhvi was not seeing him, but I was still friendly to him," he added.

When asked about his bond shared with his daughter's ex-partners, Boney said, "I was convinced that he can never be an ex (to Janhvi), he’ll always be around.”

Not just Boney, Shikhar also shared a close relationship with the entire Kapoor family. Reacting to this, he added, “He is, and any person who has been there for you in any capacity, whether it is for Janhvi, whether it is for me, whether it is for Arjun, he is friendly to all. I feel we are really blessed to have somebody like him in our setup.”

Recently, Boney was seen flying out of Mumbai with Shikhar. The producer was also seen posing for the paparazzi; however, when asked to pose with Pahariya, he refused to do so.

Responding to this, Boney said that Shikhar did not want to be clicked. "He probably wanted me to have the limelight, so it wouldn’t be diluted by him being there. Or the headlines would have been ‘Shikhar and Boney’ instead of just Boney.”