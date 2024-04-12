 Kartik Aaryan Admits Feeling 'Guilty' After Dating Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan—Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKartik Aaryan Admits Feeling 'Guilty' After Dating Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan—Here's Why

Kartik Aaryan Admits Feeling 'Guilty' After Dating Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan—Here's Why

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Aaryan Admits Feeling 'Guilty' After Dating Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan—Here's Why |

Kartik Aaryan was earlier said to be dating Sara Ali Khan at the time they were filming Love Aaj Kal (2020). After his breakup, he was also linked with Janhvi Kapoor when they were filming for Dostana 2, which was later shelved.

During his recent appearance on Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha season 6, the actress asked him if he was 'guilty' of dating two close friends, even though it was not at the same time, hinting at Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Read Also
VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Gets A 4, Kartik Aaryan Rated 0 From London Women; Here's Which Bollywood Celeb...
article-image

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor asked Neha, ''What if they become close friends later?'' Neha said that it “still counts.” To this, he admitted feeling 'guilty' about dating 'two close friends'.

Further, Kartik also asked about the one question he would ask his ex if he met her at a party. He responded by saying, “How’s your current?”

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor recalls how she became friends with Sara Ali Khan: 'We were neighbours in Goa'
article-image

Janhvi and Sara have been friends since several years and the two even appeared on Koffee with Karan 7. During which, Karan Johan asked Sara, “One reason why your ex is your ex,” she said, “Because he’s everyone’s ex," leaving Janhvi in splits.

Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Gifts Himself Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹4.7 Crore; Watch Video
article-image

On the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Tripti Dimrii.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KGF Star Yash CONFIRMS Co-Producing Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana After Madhu Mantena Backs Out

KGF Star Yash CONFIRMS Co-Producing Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana After Madhu Mantena Backs Out

Shilpa Shetty Steps Out In Mumbai With ₹3.25 Lakh Handbag

Shilpa Shetty Steps Out In Mumbai With ₹3.25 Lakh Handbag

Kartik Aaryan Admits Feeling 'Guilty' After Dating Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan—Here's Why

Kartik Aaryan Admits Feeling 'Guilty' After Dating Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan—Here's Why

Sohail Khan Recalls 'Feeling Up' His Ex-Girlfriend's Mother Inside A Wardrobe: 'It Was Dark And...'

Sohail Khan Recalls 'Feeling Up' His Ex-Girlfriend's Mother Inside A Wardrobe: 'It Was Dark And...'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Make Rare Visit At Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence On Eid - Photo Goes...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Make Rare Visit At Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence On Eid - Photo Goes...