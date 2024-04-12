Kartik Aaryan Admits Feeling 'Guilty' After Dating Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan—Here's Why |

Kartik Aaryan was earlier said to be dating Sara Ali Khan at the time they were filming Love Aaj Kal (2020). After his breakup, he was also linked with Janhvi Kapoor when they were filming for Dostana 2, which was later shelved.

During his recent appearance on Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha season 6, the actress asked him if he was 'guilty' of dating two close friends, even though it was not at the same time, hinting at Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor asked Neha, ''What if they become close friends later?'' Neha said that it “still counts.” To this, he admitted feeling 'guilty' about dating 'two close friends'.

Further, Kartik also asked about the one question he would ask his ex if he met her at a party. He responded by saying, “How’s your current?”

Janhvi and Sara have been friends since several years and the two even appeared on Koffee with Karan 7. During which, Karan Johan asked Sara, “One reason why your ex is your ex,” she said, “Because he’s everyone’s ex," leaving Janhvi in splits.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Tripti Dimrii.