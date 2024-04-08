VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Gets A 4, Kartik Aaryan Rated 0 From London Women; Here's Which Bollywood Celeb Topped The List | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood celebrities have fans all over the world. Recently, a group of women in London were seen rating Bollywood stars after a person showed pictures of the actors in a viral video on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan, who has a huge fan following, received a zero, while the other two women gave him a 6. Alia Bhatt also did not impress them, as they rated her 6, 4, and 4.

Check out the video:

Later, the three women were shown Deepika Padukone's photo, to which they gave the Om Shanti Om actress a 10, 10, and 8 rating. Next up was Ranveer Singh; he was rated between 3 to 5, and when asked, "What’s wrong with him?" the woman was heard saying, "Too hunky."

Lastly, on Priyanka Chopra's photo, the women gave her 11, 10 and 11. When the guy asked, ‘What’s so good about her?’ they said, "She is so pretty. She is Priyanka Chopra. Ooh, I love her."

Several users had mixed reactions to the video. A user commented, "Indians don't realise Priyanka Chopra is mad level famous around the world." Another wrote, “Alia bhatt is a pretty lady, 4 is madness.” While another added, "Yes, Priyanka Chopra is the best. Beauty with brains."