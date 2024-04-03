Pakistani Designer Nomi Ansari Says Clients Want To Look Like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: 'Unko Mahesh Bhatt Bana Sakte Hai'

Nomi Ansari is one of the top designers from Pakistan. In a recent interview, he revealed that his clients in Pakistan desire to look like Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Talking to Hasna Mana Hai with Tabish Hashmi, Nomi said that his clients come with a lot of hope and requests. "To make their hope a reality also you need something to start with. Everyone wants to look like Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone. But they do not have the body structure or the lifestyle or the audience to achieve the desired look," he added.

Further, Nomi joked that instead, he could make them look like Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Deepika and Alia have been known as fashion icons in the industry, and their choices continue to inspire and impress.

