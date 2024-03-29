Alia Bhatt Wears ₹20 Crore Sapphire Necklace With Gucci's Custom Fit Velvet Gown In London

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 29, 2024
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended the Hope Gala hosted by Salaam Bombay Foundation in London.
Alia Bhatt shared the photos and wrote, "I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope. Thank you @mo_hotels for bringing our vision to life, and to @salaambbayorg for empowering and supporting young lives, providing them with what they need for a brighter tomorrow. HOPE GALA 2024."
Alia Bhatt wore a long floor-length burgundy velvet custom fit gown from Gucci.
Alia Bhatt's sapphire necklace caught our attention which is priced at ₹20 crore and wore a matching sapphire ring by Bulgari.
Alia Bhatt's gown featured a spaghetti straps and a square-shaped neckline that gave 'Bridgerton' vibes.
Alia Bhatt flaunted her short hair by keeping it open and opted for soft wavy curls.
Keeping it minimal yet chic, Alia Bhatt's makeup consisted of a nude glossy lip, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, and subte shimmery eye-shadow
Natasha Poonawalla, wife of Adar Poonawalla was also seen at the event in London.
