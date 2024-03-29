Inside PICS: Munawar Faruqui, Shehnaaz Gill Enjoy Scrumptious Food At Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's Iftar Party

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 29, 2024
Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin hosted an intimate Iftar party for their close friends and family in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Several stars like Krishna Mukherjee, Chirag Batliwala, Shireen Mirza, Hasan Sartaj, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Golla, Punit Pathak among others were seen.
Munawar Faruqui, singer Vishal Mishra were also seen enjoying the scrumptious food at Aly and Jasmin's Iftar party in Mumbai.
Shehnaaz Gill was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz Badesha.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin donned traditional outfits.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had decorated the home for Iftari and also arranged a special space for their dinned.
The photos were shared by Aly Goni on his Instagram handle. He added a red heart as a caption.
