Super-Expensive Gifts By Stars To Their Kids: Raha's ₹250 Crore Bungalow, Taimur's ₹1 Crore Jeep & More

By: Sachin T | March 29, 2024
Celebs are often seen showering their little ones with the choicest of gifts, and recently, Ranbir Kapoor was in news for reportedly planning to gift their Rs 250 crore Krishna Raj bungalow to his little daughter Raha
But Ranbir is not the only one who has gifted such an uber-expensive gift to his kid. For Children's Day, Saif Ali Khan had gifted his son Taimur a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT worth over Rs 1 crore
The Bachchan girl, Aaradhya, received a swanky red Mini Cooper worth Rs 25 lakh from her father Abhishek Bachchan as a gift
Amitabh Bachchan too recently gifted his Rs 50 crore Prateeksha bungalow to his daughter Shweta Bachchan
One of the richest actors in the world, Shah Rukh Khan, gifted his youngest son AbRam his very own treehouse which has been constructed inside the Mannat compound and designed by National Award-winning art director, Sabu Cyril
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have gifted their son Viaan a stylish Lamborghini worth a whopping Rs 3.21 crore
The Yash Raj bahu Rani Mukerji is one doting mother and her daughter Adira is the apple of her eye. The actress has reportedly gifted two posh bungalows close to YRF studios to her little one